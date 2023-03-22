Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.49

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.49 and traded as low as $9.25. Valeo shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 19,768 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valeo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Valeo Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50.

About Valeo

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

