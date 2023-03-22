Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 2,470.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 60.6% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Valero Energy stock traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.65. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $93.65 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.60.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 50.15%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

