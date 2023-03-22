VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,052 shares during the period. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $79,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. 203,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,329,298. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.56. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.51.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

