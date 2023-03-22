VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Acquired by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,351 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.1% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,226,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,199,050. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

