VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.01 and last traded at $75.01. 84,035 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 177,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $487.82 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.53.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

