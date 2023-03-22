Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Stake Lessened by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Joule Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $188.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.62. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $170.83 and a 1-year high of $210.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.08.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

