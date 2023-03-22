Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average of $150.30. The company has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $165.04.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

