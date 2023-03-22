Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $43.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,960,993. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

