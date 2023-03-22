Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 15,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The stock has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.37.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

