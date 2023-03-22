Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 157,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,742,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,265,000 after buying an additional 18,206,102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,568,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,037,000 after buying an additional 6,267,408 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 71,776,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,797,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,906.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,950,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. 2,284,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,477,602. The company has a market capitalization of $69.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.37. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

