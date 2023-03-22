Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 0.4% of Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,987 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,208,000 after acquiring an additional 460,941 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $59.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $64.06.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

