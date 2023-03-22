Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Whelan Financial’s 8th Largest Position

Whelan Financial trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Whelan Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Whelan Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter.

VO traded down $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.68. 79,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,616. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

