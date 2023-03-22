Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Cut by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 91,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,004,000 after purchasing an additional 13,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $131.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $154.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

