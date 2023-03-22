Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. OLIO Financial Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 46,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.81. The stock had a trading volume of 70,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,422. The company has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.25. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.