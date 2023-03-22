Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Purchased by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 88,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,148,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ opened at $81.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.29.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

