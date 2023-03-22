Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after acquiring an additional 68,403 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,195,000 after acquiring an additional 65,507 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $80.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.29. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $113.41. The stock has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

