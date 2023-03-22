Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.93. 2,115,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,782,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

