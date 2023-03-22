Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 185,395 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 368% from the previous session’s volume of 39,638 shares.The stock last traded at $179.08 and had previously closed at $179.25.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Wealth CMT bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $675,000.

About Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

