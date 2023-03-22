Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Boosted by DBK Financial Counsel LLC

DBK Financial Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 10.8% of DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. DBK Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,229 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,378,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,746 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,359 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $76.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $78.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

