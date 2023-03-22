Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Refined Wealth Management

Refined Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Refined Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.93. 112,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.15.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

