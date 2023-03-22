Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Rede Wealth LLC

Rede Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of Rede Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.93. The company had a trading volume of 112,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,815. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $219.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.