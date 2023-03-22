Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.75 and last traded at $85.44. 8,489 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 14,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.99.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $366.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average of $86.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,208 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 163.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,718,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,141 shares during the period.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

