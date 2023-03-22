Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Shares Up 1.6%

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $76.17 and last traded at $75.51. 30,052 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 34,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.30.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $381.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $78.79.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $608,000.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

