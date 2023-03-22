Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.54. The stock had a trading volume of 641,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.43 and its 200 day moving average is $195.84. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

