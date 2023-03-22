Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by H&H Retirement Design & Management INC

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 13.0% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 887.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,632 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 40,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Whelan Financial grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,718,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $199.54. The company had a trading volume of 641,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,175. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.43 and a 200-day moving average of $195.84. The company has a market capitalization of $273.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

