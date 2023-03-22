Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Rodgers & Associates LTD’s Largest Position

Rodgers & Associates LTD decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 7.8% of Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $47,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 10,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.37.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.