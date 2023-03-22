Varta (OTCMKTS:VARTY) Shares Down 5%

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARTY – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.85 and last traded at C$2.85. 675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Varta Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.31.

About Varta

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

