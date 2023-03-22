Velas Price Hits $0.0223 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Velas has a market capitalization of $54.21 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00061512 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00041590 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018201 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000189 BTC.

About Velas

Velas uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,428,658,745 coins and its circulating supply is 2,428,658,743 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

