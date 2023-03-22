Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Trading 0.1% Higher

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.05 and last traded at $63.05. 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.42.

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded on August 4, 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

