Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) PT Raised to $65.00 at Oppenheimer

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 63.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VTYX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.70.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $47.25.

Insider Activity at Ventyx Biosciences

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

In related news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 55,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,749,739.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,126 shares in the company, valued at $50,674,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Raju Mohan sold 55,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $1,749,739.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,603,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,674,812.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William Richard White sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,170,690.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,519 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,028 over the last 90 days. 49.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,843,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,445,000 after purchasing an additional 105,629 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,232 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after acquiring an additional 758,903 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,913,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 324,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.