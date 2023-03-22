Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $615-635 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $650.87 million.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDRX. SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Argus upgraded shares of Veradigm from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veradigm from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.90.
Shares of MDRX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,777. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01.
Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.
