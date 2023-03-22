Veresen (TSE:VSN) Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Veresen Inc (TSE:VSN – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$18.41 and last traded at C$18.51. 1,147,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 1,304,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.95.

Veresen Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.51.

About Veresen

Veresen Inc is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company that owns and operates energy infrastructure assets across North America. The Company is engaged in three principal businesses: a pipeline transportation business consists of interests in the Alliance Pipeline, the Ruby Pipeline and the Alberta Ethane Gathering System (AEGS); a midstream business, which includes a partnership interest in Veresen Midstream Limited Partnership, which owns assets in western Canada, and an ownership interest in Aux Sable, which owns a natural gas liquids (NGL) extraction facility near Chicago, and other natural gas and NGL processing energy infrastructure, and a power business consists of a portfolio of assets in Canada.

