Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 30,472 Shares

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNTGet Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Verint Systems Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. 383,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -99.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

About Verint Systems

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.