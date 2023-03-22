Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) CEO Dan Bodner Sells 30,472 Shares

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) CEO Dan Bodner sold 30,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $1,093,640.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,744,217.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Verint Systems Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.83. 383,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,599. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -99.46, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $56.39.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in Verint Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Verint Systems by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Verint Systems

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.