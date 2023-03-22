Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,395 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.6% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 183,549 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 20,559 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,160 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $1,267,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $262,763.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 81,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.81. 1,532,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,843,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.90%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on VZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

