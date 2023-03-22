Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Shares Gap Down to $26.55

Shares of Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.55, but opened at $25.42. Via Renewables shares last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 6,384 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Via Renewables in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Via Renewables Stock Down 16.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $798.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.38 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.32.

Via Renewables Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Via Renewables’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Via Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.77%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 52.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 285,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 10,414 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 270,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Via Renewables by 7.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc is an independent retail energy services company. It operates through the following segments: Retail Natural Gas and Retail Electricity. The Retail Natural Gas segment purchases natural gas through physical and financial transactions with market counterparts. The Retail Electricity segment obtains electricity through independent system operators and supply to residential and commercial consumers.

