Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.75

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.75 and traded as low as $3.19. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 342,844 shares traded.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $62,000.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

