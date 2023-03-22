Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.29

Shares of Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVEF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.29 and traded as high as $9.61. Vivendi shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 1,106 shares changing hands.
Vivendi Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30.
Vivendi Company Profile
Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.
