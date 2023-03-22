Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €221.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €221.00 ($237.63) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 79.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($252.69) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €145.00 ($155.91) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($204.30) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

ETR:VOW3 opened at €123.18 ($132.45) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €129.07 and a 200-day moving average of €132.20. The company has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. Volkswagen has a one year low of €112.84 ($121.33) and a one year high of €162.38 ($174.60).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

