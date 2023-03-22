Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 3rd.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IHD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.20. 1,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,780. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

