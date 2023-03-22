Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSEARCA:IGA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.197 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 14.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 90,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Advantage and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

