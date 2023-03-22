Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:IDE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 25,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,773. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (IDE)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.