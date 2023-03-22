Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Declares $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 3rd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:IDE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. 25,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,773. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth $45,000. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the first quarter worth $153,000.

(Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.