VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 44,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 244,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.

Get VTEX alerts:

VTEX Stock Up 4.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

About VTEX

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in VTEX by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,932 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in VTEX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares during the period. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new stake in VTEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,396,000. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in VTEX by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,747,000. Institutional investors own 38.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.