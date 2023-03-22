VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) were up 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. Approximately 44,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 244,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on VTEX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of VTEX in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on VTEX in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded VTEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.69.
VTEX Stock Up 4.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.
Institutional Trading of VTEX
About VTEX
VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VTEX (VTEX)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.