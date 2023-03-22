Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,868,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,750 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 21.1% of Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Energy Transfer worth $22,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter worth $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

ET opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ET shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

