Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Up to $30.57

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.57, but opened at $31.26. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $31.15, with a volume of 51,131 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMG. Barclays downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.68.

Warner Music Group Dividend Announcement

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 244.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,912. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 30,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $964,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 349,341 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,819.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 379,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,138,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in Warner Music Group by 119.8% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 459,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 250,217 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Warner Music Group during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,620,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.