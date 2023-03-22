WazirX (WRX) Hits Market Capitalization of $65.83 Million

WazirX (WRX) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 21st. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $65.83 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000613 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

WazirX’s genesis date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX is a utility token that serves as the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. The token was created to involve the community in building out WazirX and rewarding them for contributing to its success. By doing this, WazirX stays true to the principles of cryptocurrency and blockchain by sharing the rewards of its success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

