WeBuy 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.54 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for about $1.29 or 0.00004742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WeBuy has a total market cap of $64.47 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WeBuy has traded 71.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WeBuy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00359770 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7,090.27 or 0.26149317 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010213 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy’s launch date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@werentnft. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WeBuy

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WeBuy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WeBuy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.