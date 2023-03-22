WeBuy Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.66 Million (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. WeBuy has a total market capitalization of $65.52 million and $1.66 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeBuy has traded 71.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WeBuy token can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00004558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.10 or 0.00358905 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,420.92 or 0.26086496 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00010188 BTC.

WeBuy Profile

WeBuy launched on February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official message board is medium.com/@werentnft. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @werentofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. WeBuy’s official website is webuynft.xyz.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

