Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $38,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,902 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 26.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $304.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH opened at $221.31 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $281.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.85 and a 200 day moving average of $232.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.08. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $43,924.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total transaction of $53,219.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,701 shares of company stock worth $2,178,302. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

