Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,303 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,909 shares during the period. Arista Networks makes up approximately 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $62,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ANET. Loop Capital upped their target price on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.47.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $168.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.27 and a 200 day moving average of $126.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $169.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,353,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.64, for a total transaction of $530,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 237,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,953,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,687 shares of company stock valued at $42,260,466 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

