Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $32.25 Million Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 425,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,783 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $32,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 36,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,173.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at $400,173.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,167 shares of company stock worth $7,872,898. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $69.56 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

